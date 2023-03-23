SUV plunges into Lake Champlain in Burlington

An SUV plunged into Lake Champlain in Burlington Thursday morning.
An SUV plunged into Lake Champlain in Burlington Thursday morning.(Courtesy: Burlington Fire)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An SUV plunged into Lake Champlain in Burlington Thursday morning.

Police say a woman drove into the lake near Perkins Pier at about 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, the female driver was being treated for cold exposure by people at the scene.

She was rushed to the hospital.

Burlington police say, at this time, the incident does not seem intentional.

Officials say they don’t know if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Burlington Fire Battalion Chief Ed Webster says the water was only about 3 feet deep where the SUV stopped.

“It only took about 10 minutes once the wrecker was here. We’re not sure how long it was in there before we got called. It could have been up to an hour,” Webster said.

The car was pulled out of the lake and towed away.

Fire crews were working to clean gas and oil in the water.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say after a lengthy investigation, they have identified three suspects in an attempted...
Vermont police searching for 2 suspects in attempted murder
Byron Camber, 27, found dead on the side of a road in Jay.
Police release identity of man found dead in Jay
File photo
Police investigating after body found in Jay
Police dive teams searched the river Tuesday near where Kenneth Darrah’s body was found in...
Police arrest 2 for murder of Northern New York man
Rep. Chea Waters Evans
Police say they busted underage drinking party at home of state rep

Latest News

Giancarlo DiGenova
Former Vt. trooper pleads not guilty in theft investigation
A controversial hill-leveling project in Morrisville is now moving forward.
Controversial hill-leveling project moves forward in Morrisville
Burlington Police subdued a man in crisis on Wednesday using bean bag shotguns.
Burlington Police use nonlethal force to subdue man in crisis
x
Burlington Police use nonlethal force to subdue man in crisis