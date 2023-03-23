SUV plunges into Lake Champlain in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An SUV plunged into Lake Champlain in Burlington Thursday morning.

Police say a woman drove into the lake near Perkins Pier at about 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, the female driver was being treated for cold exposure by people at the scene.

She was rushed to the hospital.

Burlington police say, at this time, the incident does not seem intentional.

Officials say they don’t know if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Burlington Fire Battalion Chief Ed Webster says the water was only about 3 feet deep where the SUV stopped.

“It only took about 10 minutes once the wrecker was here. We’re not sure how long it was in there before we got called. It could have been up to an hour,” Webster said.

The car was pulled out of the lake and towed away.

Fire crews were working to clean gas and oil in the water.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.