Vermont Muslims observe start of Ramadan

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thursday is the first day of Ramadan, the holiest month of the year in the Islamic calendar.

It is a month of prayer, reflection, and coming together as a community for Muslims around the world. The most prominent of the many Ramadan traditions is fasting from dawn until sunset.

Fuad Al-Amoody, the vice president of the Islamic Society of Vermont, says people of all faiths are welcome to join them after sunset for feasts.

“You see, close to 300, 400 people here around seven o’clock. This is when we open our fast, 7:30. At the end of Ramadan, that’s when you see a lot of people here and communities together, everyone laughing and talking and meeting new friends,” he said.

He says they donate food, prayer mats, and other supplies to incarcerated Muslims around the state to help them worship during Ramadan.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.