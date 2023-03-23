Vermont woman faces charges in deadly overdose

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont woman provided the drugs that led to a man’s overdose death.

Vermont State Police say Amanda Morey, 35, of Bennington, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Bryan Hawley of Sunderland.

Investigators say Hawley died on Dec. 10, 2021, of an accidental overdose of a combination of fentanyl and tramadol.

Police say Morey sold or gave him the drugs that led to the fatal overdose.

She’s charged with selling or dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting.

Morey was released on conditions and is due in court Friday.

Police say the case is still under investigation and additional charges are likely.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the state police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421 or to leave an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.