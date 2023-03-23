Vt. Pension Commission chair raises concerns on climate divestment bill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The chair of Vermont’s Pension Investment Commission is speaking out about a proposed bill that calls for the state to divest state pension funds from fossil fuels.

Senate Bill 42 has passed through committee and is expected to be voted on by the Senate this week.

Vermont Pension Investment Commission Chair Thomas Golonka says state employee pensions are mostly done through index funds or groups of stocks. He says the state’s small size, coupled with this new pension plan could create unwanted costs.

“We haven’t supported the act or the proposed legislation for a variety of reasons. It’s mainly because of the increased costs it could pose to Vermonters. We’ll, in essence, have to expand or eliminate our indexing program. And as well, we have significant exposure in private equity and private debt which really doesn’t give us the ability to pick and choose what our individual investments are,” Golonka said.

He says the state could negotiate with the asset managers on certain companies within each index fund, but to completely divest would mean a long, large, and costly transformation of the current investment strategy.

The discussions come as President Biden issued his first veto Monday, killing a GOP-backed measure that would have banned the government from considering environmental impacts when making investment decisions for people’s retirement plans.

