Welch calls for improved rural mail delivery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The United States Postal Service does not get Vermont Senator Peter Welch’s stamp of approval.

Welch is pressing the federal agency to improve rural postal service in Vermont and nationwide.

He said deliveries have slowed beyond recognition, making it harder for Vermonters to pay their bills, access essential medications, and conduct business.

Welch attributes the issues to a “profound managerial failure,” saying the agency hasn’t created or shared a comprehensive plan of action to address poor service, staffing shortages, and equipment failures.

Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Becca Balint sent their own letters to USPS demanding a better system in rural communities.

