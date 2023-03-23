Why some Vt. schools don’t require homework

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to schools with a less-homework policy, some of Vermont’s kids don’t spend their nights finishing assignments.

Channel 3′s Melissa Cooney spoke with schools in the Champlain Valley, Central, and Southern Vermont about why homework isn’t automatic, and whether pandemic learning loss is causing them to change their minds.

After a pandemic shake-up forced students in Vermont to do remote or hybrid work in the 2021-2022 school year, Orchard Elementary is back to its no-homework policy.

Principal Mark Trifilo said it’s been successful since its 2017 implementation.

“Homework is more seen, in the elementary level at least, as redundancy and so what we were hoping for was our dream was for students to spend their after-school hours doing what they’re interested in,” said Trifilio

Trifilio said the policy was created because there’s a minimal if any, correlation between homework and achievement. He said it also creates an equity issue because not every student has the resources to help them with school when they leave the building.

But he said the pandemic has shown a slide in students’ academic, social, and emotional well-being.

“We’re trying to work with catching up as far as, with a pandemic trying to figure that out. I would not want to go back to implementing homework,” said Trifilio.

In Rutland, Rutland High School associate principal Bianca McKeen said that thoughts around homework have shifted in the last ten to 15 years. Now, the goal is to only assign work that’s purposeful, not busy work. Like Trifilio, she agrees that homework wouldn’t be the most appropriate way for students to fill learning gaps.

She said a large evolution of homework at RHS means there is more support during the school day, while students are in a “flex block.”

“Every student’s situation is a little different. And we can’t assume that students have the resources they need to be successful. So we try to make sure they have everything they need available here,” said McKeen.

Meanwhile, The Central Vermont supervisory union doesn’t mandate homework for the entire district but does have some teachers who offer work for families who request it. That is a policy superintendent Matthew Fedders inherited when he joined the district two years ago.

“I think for our families who actually sit down and work with their children on homework activities, I think there’s a lot of benefit to it. But to just send homework home with the expectation that every student is going to be able to accomplish it, even if there’s not a parent available to help them in the evenings,” said Fedders.

Fedders said that pandemic-triggered learning loss has renewed their questioning of how students can continue making progress. Right now, a parent survey is going around the district.

“We want to get input from our families to figure out what their interest is in relation to homework. And that is including: do they feel that homework should be provided K through 12? Do they feel that there’s a certain group raised level where homework should be implemented?” said Fedders.

Fedders said the survey will be closed at the end of the month for a conversation if they’d change the policy or not.

