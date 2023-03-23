Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a dreary day on Thursday, rain showers will wrap up on Thursday night with lingering clouds into Friday morning. Friday will start with mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few mountain snow showers in northern Vermont. Skies will become partly sunny on Friday afternoon, but temperatures will remain a few degrees below normal with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A messy mix of rain and snow will head our way for the weekend. Skies will be cloudy starting Saturday morning with wet snow moving into the region from south to north starting around late morning. Wet snow will mix with sleet and rain showers through Saturday afternoon and into the overnight hours. Total snowfall accumulation will be a dusting to an inch or two in most spots through Sunday morning. The higher elevations of the central and northern Green Mountains could see a slushy accumulation of 2-5″.

We’ll get some sunshine back on Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Highs will start the week in the low 40s. We may see a few additional weather system move through the region from mid week into late week with a mix of rain and snow. Highs will remain a few degrees below normal with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

