BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have been enjoying some delightful spring weather so far this week, but today will be a different story. A frontal system will be moving through with periods of rain throughout the day. The steadiest batch of rain will come through during the afternoon hours, then taper off in the evening.

Late tonight and into early Friday morning, there could be a few flurries, mainly in the northern mountains as a trailing disturbance follows the frontal system. Then there will be some sunshine in the afternoon, especially the farther south you are.

The weekend will start out dry with maybe a few rays of sunshine early Saturday. But things will change in a big way as we go through the rest of the weekend. A strong storm system will be bringing a cold rain to the valleys, but some wet snow to the mountains. Unlike the last big storm that gave many places several feet of snow, this weekend’s storm will only bring about 3-6″ of wet snow, mainly in the mountains. The valleys may see some snow from time to time in addition to the rain, but it will only amount to a trace to around 2″ of snow. And much of that snow will be melting as it is falling.

It will be turning windy late Saturday into early Sunday, and there could also be a little lightning & thunder.

The storm will be gone by the start of next week, and we will get back to partly sunny skies for Monday & Tuesday. Another strong storm with rain & snow & winds may clip us on Wednesday, but it looks like it will be tracking mainly to our south.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor all of this active weather, especially the weekend storm, and we will keep you updated with the latest updates on-air and online. -Gary

