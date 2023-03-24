5 charged with dumping body of NH overdose victim in the woods

(From L to R) Laurel Ayotte, Christopher Ayotte, Jr., Jacob Ayotte, Ryan Palmer, and Candace Fontaine(Photo provided)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - Five New Hampshire residents were in court Friday after police say they dumped a man’s body in the woods after he died from an overdose.

The body of Mark Hudson, 40, was found in a wooded area off Paradise Road in Newport, New Hampshire, earlier this week after family members reported him missing.

The investigation led police to a nearby house where Hudson had been staying. Police on Wednesday arrested Ryan Palmer, 32, of Sunapee; Laurel Ayotte, 50; Christopher Ayotte Jr., 27; Jacob Ayotte, 19; and Candace Fontaine, 31, all of Newport

Several of the suspects told police that Hudson overdosed in the home and that after leaving his body in the kitchen for several days, the group carried and dumped his remains in the woods.

“This is a very disturbing incident to me and to my department. New Hampshire law protects people who call 911 in a medical emergency whether it be a drug overdose or some other type of medical emergency,” said Newport Police Chief Alex Lee.

They were charged with abuse of corpse and falsifying evidence. Police say additional charges could be coming.

