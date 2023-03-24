Bill expands workers comp. for Vt. firefighters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill in Vermont’s Senate would increase benefits for firefighters who can tie cancer to their time in a department.

Bill 73 passed the Senate and would strengthen workers’ compensation coverage for all firefighters by expanding the types of cancer presumed to be a result of on-duty exposures.

The International Association of Firefighters reports 66% of career firefighter deaths from 2002 to 2019 were caused by cancer.

The bill now moves to the House.

