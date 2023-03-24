Brattleboro’s new Town Manager sets his priorities

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro’s new town manager, John Potter, says bringing people together and playing to their strengths will be his focus as he helps to navigate the challenges facing the town.

He took over as town manager in Brattleboro toward the end of last year, and has held a variety of state and local government positions across the county, including New York and most recently Oregon.

Potter says the problems facing Brattleboro, like addiction and homelessness, are not unique to the community, and he says fixing those issues will be a team effort.

“We really have a drug crisis throughout the country,” Potter says. “We need to figure out ways to handle that at the local level to make sure we are doing the best that we can for the community.”

Potter says his immediate priority to so solidify the town’s EMS coverage. After switching coverage from Rescue Inc. to Golden Cross last year, the town hired a consultant to look at a variety of different options moving forward, which includes having the fire department take over all EMS operations.

