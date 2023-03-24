Community Kitchen Academy gets new top chef

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Community Kitchen Academy in Burlington has named Jonathan Barzensky as its new chef instructor.

The program run by Feeding Chittenden and the Vermont Food Bank is a job training program that prepares underemployed and unemployed Vermonters for careers in the food service industry.

Barzensky brings 30 years of culinary experience, many as an executive chef at higher education institutions. He spoke with Darren Perron about his plans for the program.

