Community Kitchen Academy gets new top chef

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Community Kitchen Academy in Burlington has named Jonathan Barzensky as its new chef instructor.

The program run by Feeding Chittenden and the Vermont Food Bank is a job training program that prepares underemployed and unemployed Vermonters for careers in the food service industry.

Barzensky brings 30 years of culinary experience, many as an executive chef at higher education institutions. He spoke with Darren Perron about his plans for the program.

Related Stories:

Feeding Chittenden chefs pack Thanksgiving to-go meals

Culinary training program provides skills and community benefits

Vermont organization now delivering food to the homeless

Local culinary class provides a new start for graduates

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.