Event instructs volunteers how to teach hunting

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife is holding a course to teach teachers to teach safe hunting.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in South Burlington, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering a New Instructor Training Course for people interested in volunteering to teach Hunter Education courses in Vermont.

Interested people need to bring instructor’s paperwork and online homework before attending the course.

Policies, field techniques, and teaching methods will be covered in the class. The training coordinator said that instructor volunteers pass on a cherished Vermont tradition.

