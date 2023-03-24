Former BTV racial equity director leaves Minn. job amid accusations of mismanagement

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington has launched an internal audit of its Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Department. It comes after the former director, Tyeastia Green, left her new job in Minneapolis amid accusations of mismanagement.

The mayor’s office says there is no indication of malfeasance but that after seeing the news out of Minneapolis, they decided to initiate an internal audit. The accusations stem from a Minneapolis event, the “I am My Ancestor’s Wildest Dreams Expo.” Minneapolis is investigating why it went over budget and why the primary vendor picked to run it was owned by one of Green’s former Burlington employees.

While in Burlington, Green organized the city’s first Juneteenth event. The city notes that the two Juneteenths she oversaw were well attended but that the 2022 celebration also went over budget and was led by the same REIB employee.

Green and the city of Burlington reached a separation agreement a year ago. Mayor Miro Weinberger admitted at the time the two didn’t always see eye-to-eye.

Former BTV racial equity director leaves Minn. job amid accusations of mismanagement
