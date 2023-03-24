New Haven man dies from injuries in Ripton wreck

RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a New Haven man has died following a two-car crash in Ripton Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say Peter Nichols, 77, was headed east on Route 125 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by Bruce Perlow, 46, of Middlebury.

Nichols was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he died.

The road was closed for about two hours and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

