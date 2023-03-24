New Yorkers prepare for end of extended SNAP food benefits

Salvation Army's food pantry in Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Salvation Army's food pantry in Plattsburgh, N.Y.(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers, like others across the country, are starting to see the impacts of the end of pandemic-extended SNAP benefits.

Local food pantries say they expect to be busier in the coming months. “I’m not certain that we’ve seen the full impact yet of the diminishment of those benefits, said Dorothy Latte, organizer of the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Pantry. She says rumors of the end of the extended benefits sprung people into action at the start of the year. “January and February, we saw about 300 more households and about 700 more people than we saw last year in the same month.”

Down the road at the Salvation Army’s food pantry, Major Robin Hager Holmes says they’re seeing the same. “We are seeing an increase where we used to do maybe 20 baskets a month, we’re now seeing about 60 baskets a month,” she said.

Krista Hesdorfer is with the group Hunger Solutions New York and says 2.8 million Empire State residents rely on SNAP benefits. “Some households will lose much more,” she said. “The SNAP emergency allotments provided a boost of $95 or brought households up to the maximum benefit amount for their household size, if they weren’t already receiving that.”

The group is recommending people look toward other federal programs and school programs, although barriers to transportation can make that difficult. “That’s one of the reasons SNAP is so effective and is important to have as an antihunger support,” said Hesdorfer. “It gets those food resources right to families.”

Hesdorfer also mentioned concerns regarding pandemic EBT boosts ending in the next year. “There are some really important hunger proposals at play in the state budget, including a push for free breakfast and lunch at school for all students,” Hesdorfer continued. “We’re also encouraging New York state to increase investments in SNAP outreach and application assistance and to fully fund the emergency food resources that folks are going to increasingly rely on with the change and SNAP benefits.”

Those losing the SNAP bonus aren’t the only ones worried about empty shelves. The cost of food is starting to become a concern for local food pantries. “We have some people that regularly bring us items, but at the same time we are seeing a hard time with ordering things through the food bank out of Albany,” Hager Holmes said.

“The price of food has doubled for us and we’re still using about the same amount of food,” Latta said. She says that pre-pandemic, they spent approximately $0.40 per pound on food and now they pay more than $1.00. “Ninety percent of our money goes to the cost of food. We’re all volunteers and we have just a few other expenses.”

The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Pantry and Salvation Army say they’ll be there for their community and make it work. “We’re very grateful for what the community does for us because they help us help those that are in need,” Hager Holmes said.

Hunger Solutions New York provides resources to help people calculate their SNAP benefits.

Clinton County Social Services also maintains a list of food pantries.

Related Stories:

Hardwick committee works to address food insecurity

Rep. Becca Balint has busy visit to central Vermont

Welch updates Vermont lawmakers on Farm Bill

Vt. braces for reduction in SNAP benefits, prepares for debate over universal school meals

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R) Laurel Ayotte, Christopher Ayotte, Jr., Jacob Ayotte, Ryan Palmer, and Candace...
4 arrested in connection to NH man found dead; 1 suspect at large
An SUV plunged into Lake Champlain in Burlington Thursday morning.
SUV plunges into Lake Champlain in Burlington
Police say after a lengthy investigation, they have identified three suspects in an attempted...
Vermont police searching for 2 suspects in attempted murder
Amanda Morey
Vermont woman faces charges in deadly overdose
Two teens were hospitalized following a crash with a logging truck in Stoddard early Thursday.
2 teens hospitalized after crash with logging truck

Latest News

File image
New Haven man dies from injuries in Ripton wreck
A bill in Vermont’s Senate would increase benefits for firefighters who can tie cancer to their...
Bill expands workers comp. for Vt. firefighters
Maple Open House weekend is Saturday and Sunday!
Sugar houses open doors for maple weekend in Vt.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is holding a course to teach teachers to teach safe hunting.
Event instructs volunteers how to teach hunting