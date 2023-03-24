Pets With Potential: Meet Simba

Simba
Simba(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is Simba, a big-hearted 5-year-old black cat.

This is his second time at the Humane Society of Chittenden County due to issues with dogs and a big move. But despite the stress, he is still a happy and friendly guy with a lot of love to give.

He has a special diet and a litter box history to be aware of, but he has not been hard to train with either of those needs.

If you are interested in meeting Simba or any other furry friends, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R) Laurel Ayotte, Christopher Ayotte, Jr., Jacob Ayotte, Ryan Palmer, and Candace...
4 arrested in connection to NH man found dead; 1 suspect at large
Amanda Morey
Vermont woman faces charges in deadly overdose
An SUV plunged into Lake Champlain in Burlington Thursday morning.
SUV plunges into Lake Champlain in Burlington
Two teens were hospitalized following a crash with a logging truck in Stoddard early Thursday.
2 teens hospitalized after crash with logging truck
Police say after a lengthy investigation, they have identified three suspects in an attempted...
Vermont police searching for 2 suspects in attempted murder

Latest News

File photo
Vt. overdose deaths continue to climb
SDF
Former BTV racial equity director leaves Minn. job amid accusations of mismanagement
sdf
Vt. overdose deaths continue to climb
Tyeastia Green/File
Former BTV racial equity director leaves Minn. job amid accusations of mismanagement
If you like foods like yogurt, tempeh, or sauerkraut, you might be a fermentation fanatic. And...
Fermentation fanatics to converge this weekend in Burlington