Pets With Potential: Meet Simba

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is Simba, a big-hearted 5-year-old black cat.

This is his second time at the Humane Society of Chittenden County due to issues with dogs and a big move. But despite the stress, he is still a happy and friendly guy with a lot of love to give.

He has a special diet and a litter box history to be aware of, but he has not been hard to train with either of those needs.

If you are interested in meeting Simba or any other furry friends, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County’s website.

