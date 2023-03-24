State of the Lake meeting discusses fishing in Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Jump into the fisheries of Lake Champlain with a meeting at SUNY Plattsburgh.

The Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative is hosting a meeting inside SUNY Plattsburgh Hudson Hall Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The meeting is with Vermont and New York wildlife officials and fisheries professionals. There will also be time for anglers and other people interested in the fisheries of Lake Champlain to comment.

The goal is to provide updates on the status and trends of fisheries and to hear from anglers.

