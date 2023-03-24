Stuck in Vt: Painting with Pepperoni the miniature horse

Pepperoni at work
Pepperoni at work(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pepperoni is a 21-year-old miniature horse who has spent most of his life with Judi Whipple at Breckenridge Farm in Plainfield, an equine training center she runs with her husband.

Almost two years ago, Pepperoni lost his right eye, and Judi teamed up with Jane Bradley to help Pepperoni find a new purpose in life. Now, Jane and Judi meet every Wednesday to paint with Pepperoni.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger met up with the art team at work.

