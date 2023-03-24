Sugar houses open doors for maple weekend in Vt.

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple Open House weekend is Saturday and Sunday!

Dozens of sugar houses across Vermont open their doors for visitors to see, smell, and taste the sweet stuff.

Events include activities including syrup sampling, woods tours, pancake breakfasts, and all things maple, like cotton candy, donuts, and ice cream.

For those who miss the first weekend, it’s also going on April 1st and 2nd.

For those interested in learning more, Channel 3′s Melissa Cooney is live from a sugar house starting at 5:30.

