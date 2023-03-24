Sugar houses open doors for maple weekend in Vt.

File Photo
File Photo
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple Open House weekend is Saturday and Sunday!

Dozens of sugar houses across Vermont open their doors for visitors to see, smell, and taste the sweet stuff.

Events include activities including syrup sampling, woods tours, pancake breakfasts, and all things maple, like cotton candy, donuts, and ice cream.

For those who miss the first weekend, it’s also going on April 1st and 2nd.

For those interested in learning more, Channel 3′s Melissa Cooney is live from a sugar house starting at 5:30.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R) Laurel Ayotte, Christopher Ayotte, Jr., Jacob Ayotte, Ryan Palmer, and Candace...
4 arrested in connection to NH man found dead; 1 suspect at large
An SUV plunged into Lake Champlain in Burlington Thursday morning.
SUV plunges into Lake Champlain in Burlington
Police say after a lengthy investigation, they have identified three suspects in an attempted...
Vermont police searching for 2 suspects in attempted murder
Byron Camber, 27, found dead on the side of a road in Jay.
Police release identity of man found dead in Jay
Two teens were hospitalized following a crash with a logging truck in Stoddard early Thursday.
2 teens hospitalized after crash with logging truck

Latest News

Roxham Road
U.S. and Canada reach agreement in diverting asylum seekers
The Vermont State House at night
Vermont House considers three major bills, likely to pass
File
Thursday marks 55th anniversary of Vermont banning roadside billboards
The ACLU of Vermont is suing the Bennington Police Department, claiming officers violated a...
Vermont State Police investigating after man dies in police custody