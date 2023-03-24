Thursday marks 55th anniversary of Vermont banning roadside billboards

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - 55 years ago Thursday, Vermont became the first state in the United States to ban roadside billboards.

In the late 60s and early 70s state lawmakers examined a number of environmental bills including Act 250, the bottle bill, and a billboard band. South Burlington Republican representative Ted Riehle spearheaded the initiative to ban off premise advertising. The landmark law is widely credited with helping Vermont maintain its rural natural scenery.

Environmentalist say the tourism Industry saw the bill as an economic opportunity.

“I can’t tell you how many people visit me and say ‘wow somethings really different here I can’t put my finger on it’ or days or they will say ‘wow there’s no billboards all of the sudden I’m not attacked by advertising by every turn in the road‘“ said Brian Shupe, of the Vermont Natural Resources Council.

Hawaii also enacted legislation banning billboards but they were not in US state of the time. Vermont, Hawaii, Alaskan, and Maine have billboard bans.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.