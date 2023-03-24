U.S. and Canada reach agreement in diverting asylum seekers

Roxham Road
Roxham Road(Courtesy: Bill McDowell)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Met with a surge of illegal northern border crossings, U.S. and Canadian officials have reached a deal allowing both countries to turn away asylum-seekers.

President Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are slated to formally announce the agreement Friday. The new policy applies to migrants without U.S. or Canadian citizenship and are caught within 14 days of crossing. Before authorities couldn’t turn away asylum-seekers who crossed illegally.

A popular unofficial crossing point, Roxham Road in Champlain, New York Is a met with people from all over the world. Local Border Patrol say January of this year compared to last has more than doubled in the amount of illegal crossings.

