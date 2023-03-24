Utterback, Richason announce returns to UVM

Combined 198 starts in UVM careers so far
Delaney Richason and Emma Utterback high five teammates after a win
Delaney Richason and Emma Utterback high five teammates after a win(WCAX)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Mar. 24, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - They’re back.

Less than a week after their season came to an end, Emma Utterback and Delaney Richason announced together that they plan to use their fifth years of eligibility in Burlington.

Both players have each started all 98 games in their careers. During the 2022-23 season, Utterback led the team in points and assists, and was named to the first team all-conference. Richason led the team in blocks, and was top-three in three-pointers, rebounds, and steals, and was named to the third team all-conference.

In their careers, Richason is 10th in program history in made three-pointers, and seventh all-time in blocks. Utterback is 12th all-time in points, and sixth all-time in assists.

The two grew up playing basketball together in Indiana beginning in fifth grade, and will remain teammates all the way through their fifth college seasons.

If no other Catamounts enter their names into the transfer portal, UVM is on track to return its entire starting five from this past season.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

