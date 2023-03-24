UVM Health Network reaches deal to extend United Health Care coverage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Patients insured with United Health Care will be able to continue to get care at the UVM Health Network through the end of the year.

The network and the insurer announced the agreement Friday to extend their contract through the end of the year.

The current contract was set to expire in just a few days on April 1.

The insurance company says efforts to negotiate a long-term contract with the network are ongoing. It says people on its Medicaid and Medicare contracts were not affected by this.

