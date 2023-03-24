Vermont House considers three major bills, likely to pass

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont House is hard at work, Thursday evening, reviewing three major bills; universal school meals, sports wagering, and paid family medical leave.

H.165 would require public schools provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.

H.127 would legalize sports betting in Vermont and H.66 will expand job and wage protections for parents and caregivers who have to leave work.

Also Thursday, the House passed a gun bill implementing safeguards designed to prevent suicide.

