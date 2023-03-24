Vermont State Police investigating after man dies in police custody

The ACLU of Vermont is suing the Bennington Police Department, claiming officers violated a...
The ACLU of Vermont is suing the Bennington Police Department, claiming officers violated a man's constitutional rights. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man died in Bennington Police Department’s custody Thursday.

State police say just before 4:00 p.m., Bennington police took three people into custody related to a drug investigation at the Apple Valley Inn on Route 7.

They say the man who died was placed in a holding cell where he was found unresponsive about 40 minutes later. Police tried to revive him but the man was pronounced dead at about 5:20 PM.

Authorities aren’t releasing his name until his family is notified.

