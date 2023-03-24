Vermont State Police investigating after man dies in police custody

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man died in Bennington Police Department’s custody Thursday.

State police say just before 4:00 p.m., Bennington police took three people into custody related to a drug investigation at the Apple Valley Inn on Route 7.

They say the man who died was placed in a holding cell where he was found unresponsive about 40 minutes later. Police tried to revive him but the man was pronounced dead at about 5:20 PM.

Authorities aren’t releasing his name until his family is notified.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.