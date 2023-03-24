Vt. overdose deaths continue to climb

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report on overdose deaths in Vermont is out, and the numbers back up what has already been widely reported -- the opioid epidemic is getting worse and new dangerous drugs are being added to the mix.

Despite more outreach and support for those dealing with addiction, the number of overdose deaths across Vermont continues to rise, according to Vermont health officials.

“The day before Father’s Day, he overdosed on fentanyl alone,” recalled Lama Tomas O’Flaherty, who lost his son in 2018. O’Flaherty is a recovery coach with Vermont’s Turning Point Recovery Centers--there are 12 across the state. “He was going to meetings but I found out posthumously that he had overdosed two weeks before.”

While his son’s death shocked him, recent data on overdose deaths in Vermont do not. Last year, Vermont saw 237 deaths, well above the average of 161 for the previous three years. “I would ask, ‘Who is surprised?’ The people who don’t get it,” O’Flaherty said.

“Things haven’t gotten better and I am really sad to see that,” said Michael Johnson, who runs the organization’s Springfield center. He says while strides are being made with outreach and harm reduction -- specifically the availability of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan -- more work clearly needs to be done. “It’s being able to reach the people and have them have a connection. Recovery is about a connection, it doesn’t matter if it is 12-step or not.”

And now a new drug is adding to the problem--Xylazine. It’s an animal tranquilizer that has been linked to overdoses. It also causes infections that can spread throughout the body. “There is some really crazy stuff out there and it is really harmful and we are just trying to reach people,” Johnson said.

Reach them before they become another statistic. O’Flaherty has struggled with addiction his entire adult life but says he has been nine years sober. “Stats don’t stay with you long. Stories of those statistics might,” he said.

And the services that are offered at Turning Point include support for families and friends of those in recovery. Officials say anyone would be hard-pressed not to know someone who has struggled.

