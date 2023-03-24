White River Indie Film Festival underway

White River Indie Film Festival runs through Sunday
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The 18th annual White River Indie Film Festival kicks off Friday in the Upper Valley.

The Briggs Opera House will be showing movies all weekend starting. There are ten movies on tap including two that are shot in Vermont. The festival will also be showing a series of shorts throughout the weekend and will have panel discussions after the films. Event organizers say they keep the film fest going year after year to bring people together.

“Not only can you learn a lot but I think just the conversations that you can have after a movie with people. It’s also just a good experience especially coming out of the pandemic, people are missing that,” said Jordyn Fitch with Junction Arts Media.

The festival continues through Sunday and tickets can be purchased online.

