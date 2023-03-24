Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The rainy weather that we had on Thursday is out of here now. After a few AM flurries in the northern mountains, it will turn partly sunny for the rest of the day today.

A messy storm system will be moving through over the weekend. After a few rays of sunshine up to the north, early in the day on Saturday, a storm system will be moving in with wet snow, first in our southern counties around Noontime, and then spreading northward during the afternoon. Once we get into the evening hours, the steadier snowfall will taper off to just a few scattered rain showers in the valleys and snow showers in the mountains. Those valley rain showers & mountain snow showers will be continuing, on & off, through the day on Sunday.

There won’t be a whole lot of snow with this storm. Valleys will be getting just a trace to an inch or two of snow through the entire weekend, most of it melting as it hits the ground. Higher elevations, above 1500 feet will be staying snow, ending up with around 3-6″ of new snow by the end of the weekend.

Winds will be gusty out of the SE late Saturday into early Sunday, especially in the mountains, with gusts of 40 mph possible. Going through the day on Sunday, those winds will shift around, coming out of the west, and still be pretty brisk before settling down late in the day.

Then, we’re headed for a pretty nice stretch of spring weather for much of next week. There is a system that will be staying to our south late Tuesday into Wednesday that we will be keeping an eye on, but right now, it looks like if will stay far enough down to our south to not have an effect on our weather.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to keep track of the evolution of the weekend storm system, and we will keep you updated with the latest on what you can expect, on-air and online. -Gary

