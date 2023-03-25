Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say

Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a cafe.(File image | itkin_photo via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWMARKET, N.H. (Gray News) - Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating how several people reported getting ill after eating ice cream at an area cafe.

According to the Newmarket Police Department, several patrons became sick last week after eating Angelo’s Amore ice cream at Roots Local Cafe and Catering.

Authorities said the ill-feeling customers checked themselves into hospitals after consuming the ice cream on March 17 and 18 with symptoms of severe dizziness, weakness and exceptionally high heart rates.

Police said some of the customers tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the compound responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

According to Newmarket police, one of the patrons was hospitalized overnight, while another was a juvenile.

Everyone has since recovered, police said.

Newmarket police said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration.

The Roots Local Cafe has been cooperative with the ongoing investigation and immediately forfeited the ice cream in question for testing, the department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Morey
Vermont woman faces charges in deadly overdose
(From L to R) Laurel Ayotte, Christopher Ayotte, Jr., Jacob Ayotte, Ryan Palmer, and Candace...
4 arrested in connection to NH man found dead; 1 suspect at large
File photo
VSP investigate after man dies in Bennington Police custody
(From L to R) Laurel Ayotte, Christopher Ayotte, Jr., Jacob Ayotte, Ryan Palmer, and Candace...
5 charged with dumping body of NH overdose victim in the woods
High Speed chase in Waterbury Stowe are leaves two men in the wind
Two men on the run after high speed police chase

Latest News

Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
Iran-backed fighters on alert in east Syria after US strikes
FILE - Intel Corp. founder and chairman emeritus, Gordon Moore, smiles as he tours during the...
Intel co-founder, philanthropist Gordon Moore dies at 94
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot a customer multiple times after the two got into an argument at a...
Family Dollar worker shoots customer 15 times in altercation, witness says
Former Gov. Douglas sues Middlebury College over chapel name
Former Gov. Douglas sues Middlebury College over chapel name