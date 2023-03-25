The Safe Third Country Agreement closes Roxham Road border crossing point

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of midnight last night, any asylum-seekers trying to cross the northern border into Canada by Roxham Road will be turned away.

This comes after the new Safe Third Country Agreement was struck between President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Channel 3′s Katharine Huntley was at the unofficial Roxham Road border crossing point when the clock struck midnight, and migrants made their last ditch efforts to cross.

