The Safe Third Country Agreement closes Roxham Road border crossing point

By WCAX News Team and Katharine Huntley
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of midnight last night, any asylum-seekers trying to cross the northern border into Canada by Roxham Road will be turned away.

This comes after the new Safe Third Country Agreement was struck between President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Channel 3′s Katharine Huntley was at the unofficial Roxham Road border crossing point when the clock struck midnight, and migrants made their last ditch efforts to cross.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Morey
Vermont woman faces charges in deadly overdose
(From L to R) Laurel Ayotte, Christopher Ayotte, Jr., Jacob Ayotte, Ryan Palmer, and Candace...
4 arrested in connection to NH man found dead; 1 suspect at large
File photo
VSP investigate after man dies in Bennington Police custody
Two teens were hospitalized following a crash with a logging truck in Stoddard early Thursday.
2 teens hospitalized after crash with logging truck
File photo
Vt. House approves gun bill over GOP concerns

Latest News

lqm
UVM professor talks sustainability in household cleaning and toiletry products
lqm
What To Do: Saturday, March 24
lqm
New workout room for recovering addicts opens in Springfield
LQM
The Safe Third Country Agreement closes Roxham Road border crossing point