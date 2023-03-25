Two men on the run after high speed police chase

High Speed chase in Waterbury Stowe are leaves two men in the wind
High Speed chase in Waterbury Stowe are leaves two men in the wind(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERBURY / STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two suspects are at large after a high speed police chase in Waterbury. Friday, authorities are warning Stowe and Waterbury

residents to lock their cars.

Vermont State Police say just before 4:00 p.m. troopers followed a speeding car to Nebraska Valley Road, until it got stuck in the woods.

Police apprehended a woman -- who was allegedly the victim of assault. Two other men fled the scene.

Police say 31-year-old Eric Loyer, who has multiple outstanding warrants was the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

