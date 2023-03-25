Two men on the run after high speed police chase
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERBURY / STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two suspects are at large after a high speed police chase in Waterbury. Friday, authorities are warning Stowe and Waterbury
residents to lock their cars.
Vermont State Police say just before 4:00 p.m. troopers followed a speeding car to Nebraska Valley Road, until it got stuck in the woods.
Police apprehended a woman -- who was allegedly the victim of assault. Two other men fled the scene.
Police say 31-year-old Eric Loyer, who has multiple outstanding warrants was the driver.
The investigation is ongoing.
