Two men on the run after high speed police chase

WATERBURY / STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two suspects are at large after a high speed police chase in Waterbury. Friday, authorities are warning Stowe and Waterbury

residents to lock their cars.

Vermont State Police say just before 4:00 p.m. troopers followed a speeding car to Nebraska Valley Road, until it got stuck in the woods.

Police apprehended a woman -- who was allegedly the victim of assault. Two other men fled the scene.

Police say 31-year-old Eric Loyer, who has multiple outstanding warrants was the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

