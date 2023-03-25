UVM professor talks sustainability in household cleaning and toiletry products

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington-based company Seventh Generation recently scored very well on a sustainability scorecard for their paper products. The assessment came from the National Resource Defense Council, and UVM professor Trisha Shrum says its worth considering sustainability in even the smallest household products.

She says household level decisions make up about 80% of us emissions, including home heating and emissions from manufactured household goods.

The products that are purchased drive the marketplace’s appetite for sustainability, and Shrum believes manufacturers of household goods like toilet paper, paper towels or tissues are catching on.

