UVM professor talks sustainability in household cleaning and toiletry products

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington-based company Seventh Generation recently scored very well on a sustainability scorecard for their paper products. The assessment came from the National Resource Defense Council, and UVM professor Trisha Shrum says its worth considering sustainability in even the smallest household products.

She says household level decisions make up about 80% of us emissions, including home heating and emissions from manufactured household goods.

The products that are purchased drive the marketplace’s appetite for sustainability, and Shrum believes manufacturers of household goods like toilet paper, paper towels or tissues are catching on.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Morey
Vermont woman faces charges in deadly overdose
(From L to R) Laurel Ayotte, Christopher Ayotte, Jr., Jacob Ayotte, Ryan Palmer, and Candace...
4 arrested in connection to NH man found dead; 1 suspect at large
File photo
VSP investigate after man dies in Bennington Police custody
Two teens were hospitalized following a crash with a logging truck in Stoddard early Thursday.
2 teens hospitalized after crash with logging truck
File photo
Vt. House approves gun bill over GOP concerns

Latest News

lqm
Bringing Ski Jumping back to Vermont
lqm
UVM professor talks sustainability in household cleaning and toiletry products
lqm
What To Do: Saturday, March 24
lqm
New workout room for recovering addicts opens in Springfield