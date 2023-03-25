Vt. man arrested after stealing, crashing police cruiser

LUNENBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex County Sheriff’s Dept. says they responded to an incident at 2150 River Rd. in Lunenburg on Friday evening.

Police say Jeremy Way, 51, Lunenburg was swinging a machete at people. After talking with witnesses, Way was taken into custody.

Police say when Way was handcuffed in the cruiser, he managed to escape his restraints and stole the police cruiser.

Officers were able to locate the cruiser on Maillett Road in Lunenburg a short time later, damaged.

Several departments including the Vermont State Police, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, and Lyndonville Police assisted the Essex County Sheriff’s in searching for Way.

He was found in the woods near the cruiser and taken into custody a second time.

Way now faces several charges including escape, aggravated domestic assault, and driving under the influence. He was taken to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury on $50,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 27, at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.