Vt. man arrested after stealing, crashing police cruiser

Vt. man arrested after stealing, crashing police cruiser
Vt. man arrested after stealing, crashing police cruiser(Essex County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUNENBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Essex County Sheriff’s Dept. says they responded to an incident at 2150 River Rd. in Lunenburg on Friday evening.

Police say Jeremy Way, 51, Lunenburg was swinging a machete at people. After talking with witnesses, Way was taken into custody.

Police say when Way was handcuffed in the cruiser, he managed to escape his restraints and stole the police cruiser.

Officers were able to locate the cruiser on Maillett Road in Lunenburg a short time later, damaged.

Several departments including the Vermont State Police, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, and Lyndonville Police assisted the Essex County Sheriff’s in searching for Way.

He was found in the woods near the cruiser and taken into custody a second time.

Way now faces several charges including escape, aggravated domestic assault, and driving under the influence. He was taken to Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury on $50,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 27, at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Morey
Vermont woman faces charges in deadly overdose
(From L to R) Laurel Ayotte, Christopher Ayotte, Jr., Jacob Ayotte, Ryan Palmer, and Candace...
4 arrested in connection to NH man found dead; 1 suspect at large
File photo
VSP investigate after man dies in Bennington Police custody
(From L to R) Laurel Ayotte, Christopher Ayotte, Jr., Jacob Ayotte, Ryan Palmer, and Candace...
5 charged with dumping body of NH overdose victim in the woods
Two teens were hospitalized following a crash with a logging truck in Stoddard early Thursday.
2 teens hospitalized after crash with logging truck

Latest News

Roxham Road closed to migrants seeking asylum into Canada from U.S.
Roxham Road closed to migrants seeking asylum into Canada from U.S.
hgmk
MAX Advantage Forecast
lqm
UVM professor talks sustainability in household cleaning and toiletry products
lqm
Bringing Ski Jumping back to Vermont