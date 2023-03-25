What To Do: Saturday, March 25

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

Burlington City Arts is hosting their March Family Art Saturday event from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Get creative with your family and create art pieces that connects with their “willful matters” exhibit. You’ll use paper, photos, drawings and textiles to create weaving art. This is a free event for everyone to enjoy.

Head over to Jed’s Maple in Derby for their open house and sugar on snow party starting at 10:00 a.m. Enjoy sugar on snow, a story time with Sugarmaker Steve, and learn about the sugar making process.T his is another free event for all.

The Justin Morrill State Historic site in Strafford is hosting a pruning and grafting fruit trees workshop starting at 1:00 p.m. You can learn the basics of pruning apple trees and practice the mechanics of grafting and plant after care. There is a $30 registration fee for this event, and they do ask that you register ahead of time.

The Green Mountain Audubon Center in Huntington is hosting a Pride Hike alongside the Pride Center of Vermont and Outright Vermont starting at 1:00 p.m. Join them for a hike tour around their sugarbush, collect sap, and enjoy the Audubon bird habitats in an LGBTQIA+ friendly environment. This is a free event, but there will be a charge for maple products and raffle tickets.

The York Street Meeting House in Lyndon is putting on the Baffo Box Show starting at 7:00 p.m. tonight. It’s a live compact cardboard box performance with hand puppetry, Dadaist ventriloquism, and stand-up comedy. Admission for adults is $20, but students get in free.

Join AO Glass in Burlington for their Våffeldagen, or waffle day, celebration. They will be blending Swedish traditions with the maple open house weekend festivities. You can watch live glass blowing and blow your very own glass waffle with their iron waffle presses. You can show up and eat the edible waffles for free, but the glass waffles will cost 45 dollars.

