BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Windy conditions and showers/mountain snow showers will continue tonight and into Sunday, with pockets of sleet and freezing rain also possible. Some areas have been slippery, so use caution if you’re traveling. Valley showers and mountain snow showers will gradually taper off on Sunday, with a few breaks of sun possible by afternoon. It will be less windy than Saturday, but still blustery. Highs will be in the low 40s. The higher elevations may pick up a few more inches of snow by Sunday evening.

The week will start off with a quiet day on Monday. Tuesday is looking relatively quiet, though a few showers and snow showers can’t be ruled out. We’ll have a better chance for showers and snow showers on Wednesday. Thursday is now looking quiet. Highs will generally be in the upper 30s to low 40s, and lows near freezing…which will continue the excellent maple sugaring weather.

A more significant storm is possible late Friday and Saturday, but things may change until then. For now, snow is possible Friday afternoon, mixing with sleet, freezing rain and rain overnight, then all rain is expected Saturday. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s, and may approach 50 degrees on Saturday.

