Green Mountain Audubon Center celebrates maple weekend

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A tradition continues today at the Green Mountain Audubon Center for maple weekend.

Folks are welcome to head down to the Audubon sugar house in Huntington as they are hosting their annual sugar on snow party. The event has been going on for over 50 years and officials say its a great way for everyone to learn the process.

And of course, the Center’s main focus is typically on the birds. So their grounds are managed not just for maple syrup production, but also for the breeding bird habitat.

“When people come to our sugar on snow parties they can learn a lot about the birds that use these forests when we are not sugaring,” says director Kim Guertin.

The event goes from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday. It’s free to show up, but there is a small cost for sugar on snow.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.