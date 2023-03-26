Sweet firefighter fundraiser in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - While many sugarhouses are serving up maple syrup, creamies, popcorn and candy this weekend.

One location is serving a more unique sweet treat.

Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks has been selling sap cooked hotdogs for several years now.

This year all the proceeds from their sales will be going to the East Montpelier Fire Department.

The farm says this is just another way for them to be creative with their maple syrup and food.

“I saw somebody in line, and she had a hotdog. I asked her what she thought about it. She said it was kind of sweet. It’s very good, very good. It has a crunch because of its natural casing and it’s sweet because it’s boiled in sap,” said Vermonter Ann Noelk.

Morse Farm says they are expecting to raise hundreds of dollars for the fire department.

