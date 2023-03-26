What To Do: Sunday, March 26

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Sunday.

The V.F.W. Post 1418 in Champlain, New York is putting on an Easter Egg Hunt starting at 11:00 a.m. sharp this morning. You and your family can enjoy an early Easter egg scavenger hunt accompanied by food, face painting, and a raffle. If you want to be entered in to the raffle, you must bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Champlain food pantry. This event is free for everyone.

The Kingdom Jiu Jitsu gym space in Hardwick is celebrating it’s grand opening today from noon to 5:00 p.m. today. They are inviting those who are interested in taking their classes to come see the new space and ask any questions you may have. Everyone is welcome to come and check out the space at no charge.

Today is the last day of Mount Snow’s Reggae Fest starting at 1:00 P.M. this afternoon. Jam out to live reggae music in the main base area, or you can take part in the Duct Tape Derby that starts at 11:00 p.m. this morning. To participate, you’ll have to bring a sled made only out of cardboard, duct tape, and zip ties. This is another a free event.

Head over to the Moretown Memorial Library at 3:00 p.m. this afternoon for a DIY root beer making class. You can learn about harvesting medicinal herbs and how to turn them into a detoxing tonic. They will be discussing the benefits of bitter herbs while making an herbal root beer for you to bring home and try. This is a free event, but space is limited, so registration is required.

Counterpoint is putting on an African Diaspora Concert this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Manchester. This performance. titled “Living Water”, will feature sacred music lead by African composers. The pieces to be performed span from the 18th century to the 21st century, celebrating hundreds of years of African culture. Tickets for this concert are $20 and will be available at the door.

Bring your loved ones to the Family Contra Dance at StudiOne in the Old North End at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. Enjoy live music and a family dance session, where community dancers will teach you traditional circle and longways dances. Donations of $8 per person are appreciated for this event.

