BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The week will start off with some sunshine Monday morning. However, it’s now looking like a storm system will clip southern areas Monday night. Clouds will increase during the day Monday, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Light rain and snow will move in during the evening, and continue through around midnight. An inch or so of snow is possible in the higher elevations. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and on the chilly side, with highs in the upper 30s.

The week is looking active for the most part, with increasing clouds on Wednesday. A strong cold front will bring snow showers and possible squalls overnight, so use caution if you happen to be traveling. This will be followed by a fair but chilly day on Thursday. In spite of sun, high temperatures will only be in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows will be cold, getting into the teens to low 20s. Yet another system will take aim at us starting Friday, with a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain possible by afternoon, changing to light rain.

A brief lull is possible Friday night, but rain is expected on Saturday. Temperatures will warm well into the 40s, with low 50s also possible. We’ll have to watch the rivers for possible flooding, as mountain snow will continue to melt during the week, though slowly. After some morning snow showers Sunday, another blast of chilly air will move in, with highs in the mid 30s.

