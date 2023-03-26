BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a little better than Saturday, which had a messy and slippery afternoon and evening. The backside of the storm system will bring valley showers and mountain snow showers today, especially early. The mountains may pick up another inch or so of snow, but that’s about it. It will be brisk with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Any showers and snow showers will end during the evening.

The week will start off with a quiet day on Monday. Tuesday is looking relatively quiet, though a few showers and snow showers can’t be ruled out. We’ll have a better chance for showers and snow showers on Wednesday. Thursday is now looking quiet. Highs will generally be in the upper 30s to low 40s, and lows near freezing…which will continue the excellent maple sugaring weather.

A more significant storm is possible late Friday and Saturday, but things may change until then. For now, snow is possible Friday afternoon, mixing with sleet, freezing rain and rain overnight, then all rain is expected Saturday. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s, and may approach 50 degrees on Saturday.

