Advocates call on state to provide more housing help for people with disabilities

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s most vulnerable residents are facing a housing crunch. Parents and advocates for Vermonters with developmental and intellectual disabilities are calling on lawmakers to fund more housing options.

Housing up and down the income spectrum has been one of the biggest topics in this legislative session. But for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, advocates say housing with the necessary services is woefully inadequate.

Donna Roberts says her 24-year-old son, Gabriel, is autistic, has OCD and anxiety, and needs support. He was recently in a shared-living setting which she says did not work out.

“For many families, it looks like ending up and feeling like foster care for adults with disabilities. There is no stability and if the provider can no longer house your loved one, the arrangement is over,” Roberts said.

Roberts’ experience isn’t unique. Many Vermont adults with intellectual disabilities live with aging parents or other family members.

Last year, dozens of families rallied for change, urging lawmakers to find new housing options.

“They all want more choice in their housing,” said Kirsten Murphy, the executive director of the Vermont Developmental Disabilities Council.

Murphy says most adults with disabilities live in shared-living settings, many of which do not have support services.

A new report commissioned by the state shows Vermont needs about 600 new units.

“We don’t have options that look like independent apartments and we don’t have group settings where there may be intentional programming, especially with people with higher support needs,” Murphy said.

Vermont lawmakers are busy building the state budget. As of now, there is no money set aside for housing this specific population.

But House budget writers are increasing the Medicaid reimbursement rate by 4%, affecting some agencies that serve Vermonters with developmental disabilities.

“Their rates were off by almost 80%. They needed to get addressed, so getting that into this budget was something we felt like it was a priority to do,” said Rep. Diane Lanpher, D-Vergennes.

We’re about halfway through the legislative session and Murphy is hoping Senate lawmakers will include more funds.

