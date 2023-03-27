ATV goes through ice on Lake Champlain

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An ATV went through the ice on Lake Champlain in Swanton on Monday afternoon.

Police say an 82-year-old man from Richmond was several hundred feet from shore when he and the ATV went through near the intersection of Church and Hance roads.

First responders found the man about 30 minutes later and pulled him from the water. They began to work on him and then rushed him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on his condition and police are not releasing his name until his family is notified.

