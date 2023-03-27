ATV goes through ice on Lake Champlain

An ATV went through the ice on Lake Champlain in South Hero on Monday.
An ATV went through the ice on Lake Champlain in South Hero on Monday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An ATV went through the ice on Lake Champlain in Swanton on Monday afternoon.

Police say an 82-year-old man from Richmond was several hundred feet from shore when he and the ATV went through near the intersection of Church and Hance roads.

First responders found the man about 30 minutes later and pulled him from the water. They began to work on him and then rushed him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on his condition and police are not releasing his name until his family is notified.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Way
Vt. man arrested after allegedly stealing, crashing police cruiser
High Speed chase in Waterbury Stowe are leaves two men in the wind
Two men on the run after high speed police chase
Middlebury Chapel
Former Gov. Douglas sues Middlebury College over chapel name
(From L to R) Laurel Ayotte, Christopher Ayotte, Jr., Jacob Ayotte, Ryan Palmer, and Candace...
5 charged with dumping body of NH overdose victim in the woods
Newmarket police are investigating how several people became sick after eating ice cream at a...
Customers test positive for THC after eating ice cream from cafe, police say

Latest News

sdf
How Coordinated Entry works to help Vermonters in need find permanent housing
sdf
ATV goes through ice on Lake Champlain
SDF
Key Vt. House Committee prepares to advance budget plan
A bridge over the Connecticut River in the Upper Valley will soon close for a major rehab. And...
Upper Valley residents brace for impending bridge closure to allow for repairs
Vermont is trying to figure out how to maximize federal money to help the state slash carbon...
How should Vermont slash emissions in the state? VTrans wants your input