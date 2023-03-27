Finding cause of man’s death in Bennington police custody could take months

Vermont State Police say it could be months before the cause and manner of death are determined...
Vermont State Police say it could be months before the cause and manner of death are determined for a man found dead in a Bennington police holding cell. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — It could be months before the Vermont medical examiner determines the cause and manner of death of a man found dead in a Bennington police holding cell after he had been arrested on drug charges, Vermont State Police said.

There is no indication Bennington police used physical force on Darrel Jones, 33, who was found dead on Thursday afternoon, less than an hour after he had been placed in a holding cell, the state police said regarding its preliminary investigation.

Jones, whose hometown is listed as New York and Pennsylvania, was one of three suspects arrested by Bennington police and brought to the station. He was placed alone in the holding cell.

Less than an hour later, an officer spotted Jones sitting on the floor and leaning against the wall. The officer checked on him, immediately began providing medical care and called an ambulance, but Jones was pronounced dead at the police department.

State police say an autopsy was performed on Friday, but the cause and manner of Jones’ death remain pending toxicology tests, which can take several weeks to several months.

