Former director of Green Mountain Support Services speaks out on new leadership

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The former executive director of Green Mountain Support Services says the families the organization serves are in good hands with a new provider taking over care of more than 100 adults with disabilities.

GMSS is an organization funded by the state that provides transportation, companionship, employment and other services to Vermont adults with disabilities.

Last year, the Vermont Department of Aging and Independent Living began what’s called a de-certification process, citing concerns about leadership and several investigations into its billing practices.

And state regulators recently demanded a change in leadership at GMSS.

Now, a new provider, Champlain Community Services, is stepping in and taking over operations.

The former executive director of GMSS, Josh Smith, said he stepped down so the organization would continue to serve families.

But he says at times, there is an adversarial relationship between the state and service providers like GMSS, and he wants that to improve.

“Vermont is poised to be back into being one of the most innovative and compassionate systems of people living with disabilities, but paramount to that is making sure there is true and fair collaboration that’s happening in the state and the agency system,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers are considering giving regulators more oversight of the state’s 15 designated and specialized service agencies, including GMSS.

The House budget has funds for nine new positions in state government for disabilities services oversight.

