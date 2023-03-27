Goddard College staffers go on strike, demand pay raise

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Staff members at Goddard College went on strike Friday, banding together to ask the school administration for a pay increase.

“I was hurt when other employees at the college were given a 3% increase,” said Shannon Trainor, one of many frustrated staff members from Goddard College who went on strike over the weekend.

After contract negotiations broke down between the staff union and administrators, staffers decided they would band together to ask for an increase in wages.

“We were told we would get it once we agreed to a contract. I’ve worked at the college for 24 years; I felt kind of insulted,” Trainor said.

The staff at the college say they’ve been fighting for raises for about a year now.

Staff members say the college raised wages for the administration but refused to do the same for them.

“Unfortunately, for almost a year management really insisted on that they would only give wage increases if we decided to give up our right to negotiate over working conditions during the life of the contract,” said Patrick Burke, the union president.

Staff members say they feel taken advantage of.

“The president, the way that he has engaged with the staff, the faculty, and the students and the alumni, has really broken any trust that he has the institution’s mission and livelihood in mind,” Burke said.

The staff at the college have been on strike since Friday afternoon. They have asked for a 3% pay increase citing a high cost of living and a salary study to raise the lowest employee wages up to $20 an hour.

Students I spoke to at the college say they are in support of the strike but are concerned. They say since the strike has begun, the administration has been having a hard time filling the gaps as those participating have been out of work.

“Without the staff doing the support work, none of us would be able to be here. With only three days in the strike, students are having technical difficulties with their final presentations. Things are running off schedule. The administration is desperately trying to cover all their basis,” said Isobel Ikard, an alumna.

Students and staff say they received an email from the president stating the administration of the college is disappointed that staffers are on strike.

The strikers say they want their efforts to create change.

“I hope that we are able to get a 3% cost of living adjustment that should have been given to us a year ago. I hope that they start appreciating and thanking the workers because this could have been avoided,” said Kat Gordan of Goddard College.

Staff members that are on strike hope they can come to an agreement with the administration as soon as possible. Students hope for that, too, and some students say they hope there is an additional investigation on the current president as they do not feel supported.

