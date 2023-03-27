How should Vermont slash emissions in the state? VTrans wants your input

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Electric vehicles, public transit and relying more on bikes than cars all are part of Vermont’s carbon-free future. Now, with more federal money in the pipeline, Vermont’s Transportation Agency is working on a plan to slash emissions.

For eight years, UVM Professor Jarlath O’Neil-Dunne has been trekking to work on a bike.

“If you do it every day it becomes a force of habit and you almost become reliant on it,” O’Neil-Dunne said.

He says it’s about taking care of the environment, saving money on transportation and getting in a workout.

“My physical and mental health, when I bike into work, some days is really difficult in the winter and I’m like, yeah, I did that. And some days, like today, you get an amazing sunrise and the birds out there,” O’Neil-Dunne said.

His commute is five miles from the New North End of Burlington to UVM’s campus, not too far, but enough to get the blood flowing.

He says he has saved thousands of dollars. His family of four now shares one car.

“We are embarking on creating a carbon reduction strategy,” said Andrea Wright of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

VTrans is tackling emissions by planning for the future of transportation in Vermont.

Traveling Vermont roads makes up about 40% of the state’s emissions annually, the most out of any sector.

VTrans has $32 million through the federal government over the next three years to kick off the fight.

“Fund projects designed to reduce transportation emissions,” Wright said.

The agency is currently in the engagement phase, gauging interest and need across the transportation sector before any money is used. They know electric vehicles and boosting charging in the state is a major piece of the puzzle, but they also are considering additional public transit, ridesharing, adding public transit and adapting downtowns to be more walk- or bike-friendly.

“The rural aspect of Vermont is a challenge,” Wright said.

VTrans says they are working on a study to learn where Vermonters are traveling and why so their carbon reduction strategy can be best tailored to Vermonters on the go.

For a bike commuter like O’Neil-Dunne, it’s about the safety of bike lanes. He believes with expanded routes and increased safety, others might be willing to curb their cars.

“I think it’s something that, especially over time, you will become accustomed to but you’ll realize that the payoffs will be pretty massive in the long term,” O’Neil-Dunne said.

VTrans is still seeking input. Click here for more information on the strategy or to comment.

