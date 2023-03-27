Key Vt. House Committee advances budget plan

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key Vermont House committee advanced an $8 billion state spending plan on Monday afternoon.

The House Appropriations Committee voted 8-4 to advance the budget they say prioritizes housing, paid family leave, child care and more.

It also includes a 4% increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates for service providers.

The budget also includes $26 million for emergency housing and $10 million every year going forward.

“We need to move away from not so much the particular hotel-motel situation and more of a permanent shelter wraparound service. People need to feel safe and heard, and I think we are on our way to getting there,” said Rep. Diane Lanpher, D-Vergennes.

The spending plan also sets aside $10 million this year to match federal infrastructure funds.

Lanpher says next year, they will likely increase fees at the DMV.

Once a budget is approved by the House, the Senate will begin building its spending plan.

