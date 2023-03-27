Made in Vermont: Natasha Bogar Art Studio

By Elissa Borden
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT
BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Natasha Bogar wears many artistic hats, but for the most part, you can find her with a paintbrush in hand.

“Mostly my focus is oil painting and watercolors and a hyper-realist style,” the artist said. She’s been oil painting since high school, and has taken her talents all over the country to share with other people. Thirteen years ago, she settled down in scenic Bolton at Slopeside Studio.

“When I paint, I try to bring out some more of those elements that make our natural world so special around Vermont,” Bogar said.

Scattered across her artistic space are countless paintings of Vermont scenes, from snowy roads to meadows filled with flowers. Her bright colors on canvas capture the dream-like beauty of the Green Mountain State.

“I really try to capture those moments out in nature where you’re trying to take a picture with your camera and it doesn’t always come out quite as you remember it,” she said.

Bogar paints what calls to her, and she takes commissions, too. She’s also been known to host paint nights and offers summer camps for kids where they do crafts of all kinds. But on the wintery day we paid Bogar a visit, she was layering oil paint over a pretty sunset scene.

The buildability and blending of the oil paint, she says, is what keeps her coming back.

“I think that’s what I’m really attracted to, how when you have bright lights on an original oil painting the amount of depth that shines through it, there’s a lot of luminosity,” she said.

There are a lot of ways to enjoy Bogar’s art. All of her images are posted on her website, where customers can pick the format they’d like -- mugs, T-shirts, phone cases, magnets and more. And her price points run the gamut.

“Something for anyone, it’s nice to have that price range where you can buy art for $6 or if you’re interested in an original you have the whole spectrum, so no matter who you are, you can have artwork. I think that’s really important,” she said.

