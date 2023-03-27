Man accused of wielding machete, stealing cop car appears in court

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of swinging a machete at people and stealing a police cruiser pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges in court Monday afternoon.

Police arrested Jeremy Way, 51, of Lunenburg, on Friday after they say he was threatening people with a machete at a home in Lunenburg.

Way was handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser.

But while investigators gathered evidence, court paperwork shows they believe Way got out of one of his handcuffs, got into the driver’s seat of the cruiser and drove off.

They found the damaged cruiser on a road in Lunenburg a short time later and found Way hiding in the woods.

Way was ordered held without bail.

